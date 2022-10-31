RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4 Tour is coming to Southampton and Brighton in April 2023

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, the tour will visit Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre on Sunday April 16 and Brighton Dome Saturday 15 for a night of endless extravaganza with all 12 queens from series four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with tickets going on sale at 10am Friday, November 4.

The winner and top two finalists of series four are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

The Series four cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the multi-award-winning media company behind the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

It follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: ‘We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.