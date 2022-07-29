Rupaul's Drag Race UK, The Official Season 3 Tour is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall

Expect a night of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK hit the Guildhall on Wednesday, September 28.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include series three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

The tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor. It follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which toured the UK earlier this year.

Rupaul's Drag Race, Season 3 Tour is at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 28, 2022

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.’