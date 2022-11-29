See The Little Mermaid at Portsmouth Guildhall Studio this Christmas - creating panto that's 'inclusive not exclusive'

Portsmouth-based Curtain Call Production’s all-new version of the classic story The Little Mermaid will be at the city centre’s Studio from December 19-27.

Princess Pearl is poised to stun audiences as she flips her fins against the evil sea witch Ursula following bargaining with them to explore the world above the waves. Can she, joined by the beautiful Athena Queen of the Sea, the hilarious Claude Crimson Claws and charming Prince Eric, overcome Ursula’s tentacles of temptation and restore harmony to the seas? With a cast of professional performers and an ensemble of Portsmouth’s young performing-arts talent, the show is poised to continue the company’s run putting on modern and intimate additions to the Portsmouth panto scene.

Charlotte C-K as Prince Eric and Aled Price as Ursula at Portsmouth Guildhall Studio Picture: Habibur Rahman

Charlotte C-K, who stars as Prince Eric and is also the show’s writer and director, said: ‘It’s all about working with the community. For the last couple of years we’ve done the Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre, and we were at the opening of the ice rink the other day, plus we’ve been at a couple of Love Southsea Markets. We’re a smaller company, so we’re grateful to be asked to do these things. And it’s been really good fun to do them.’

Aled Price, who plays Ursula, added: ‘Over the last couple of years community theatre has taken a real battering – even finding a space to start creating in has been difficult. We want to create something that’s inclusive, not exclusive. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the theatre.’

The show’s stars will also be coming to The News’s Christmas service on Friday, December 9, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm – specially timed for any carol-loving football fans so as not to clash with that night’s World Cup quarter final. We will also be joined by Pompey legend Alan Knight and The News’ faithful tripehound Chipper.

Charlotte said: ‘We’re really excited to be involved in the service – it’s nice to do something traditional like this at Christmas.’

