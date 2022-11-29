Plans are in motion to make Victorious Festival 2023 the biggest musical extravaganza ever, but proposals for a glamping area have been axed after concerns were raised from residents and councillors. Originally, festivalgoers were set to house themselves in Alexandra Park, Northern Parade – a field which backed onto houses.

Councillor Simon Bosher, of Drayton and Farlington ward, attended a meeting with residents at Mounbatten Centre last Wednesday, and said the reaction was mostly negative.

Victorious Festival organisers have scrapped plans to create a glamping site in Alexandra Park, Northern Parade. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Concerns were raised over noise pollution, a lack of suitable transport network, potential anti-social behaviour and traffic. Cllr Bosher said he is happy the voices of those in north Portsmouth were heard. He told The News: ‘It’s great to see the Victorious team have seen sense. I expect they are exploring alternatives and it will be good to know what they are, but I am glad they’ve withdrawn from Alexandra Park.

‘They have to be in tune with the residential areas they are probably going to be next to. I’m not knocking Victorious, it’s a fabulous festival which brings a lot of economic benefits to the city, but it has to be sympathetic to local residents that have to put up with the camp sites.’

A Victorious festival spokeswoman confirmed the cancellation to The News. She said: ‘Following many discussions with the Victorious team, emails and phone calls received and the drop-in session on November 23rd at the Mountbatten centre, I can now inform you the Victorious team will not be going ahead with Alexandra Park glamping.

‘The second drop-in session on Wednesday has now been cancelled.’ Victorious employees made the decision in a meeting with the Portsmouth Creates cultural organisation yesterday morning.

Councillors and politicians gave their reaction to the proposals, a plan which they thought had a lot of holes. Pictured - Fans enjoying The Wombats at Victorious Festival 2022. Photos by Alex Shute.

Councillor Scott Payter-Harris, of Hilsea ward, had gauged the opinions of the public while door knocking, and said people had ‘massive concerns’ about the idea and thought it was not fleshed out. He added: ‘It has caused angst amongst residents who live there. I’ve knocked on a lot of doors and it had been a mixed bag of opinion.

‘I understand their concerns, especially with anti-social behaviour and criminality. Those things are still in the minds of people.

‘It was an idea in its draft phase. You have to have residents buying into it, if not, it’s never going to work.’

Despite the setback, Victorious Festival is expanding. Friday will see a full day of acts for the first time. Organiser Andy Marsh said music-lovers will be offered a greater experience.

Scott Payter-Harris.

He said: ‘It just expands everything, making it bigger and more exciting. We’ve always wanted to do it

‘We’re bringing it in line with the rest of the industry. We enjoy growing the festival organically, and that is just the next step really. I expect the footfall to increase on Friday.

‘The last festival was fantastic, had great numbers and acts, and everyone enjoyed it.’

Councillor Simon Bosher, leader of Portsmouth Conservative group. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180470-1).

Before the decision was made, Sue White, of Northern Parade, was anxious with the proposals. She said: ‘It would be a shame if it was to happen. The safety of every dog park we have would be threatened.

Ernest Wilkerson, 70, said: ‘It’ll kill the park.’ Amanda Philbrow, 66, added: ‘Young people need to have things to do.’

Additional reporting by Thomas Hanway.

