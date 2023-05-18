He is joined by James ‘Arg’ Argent of The Only Way is Essex-fame as Peter Pan.

Hook – The High Flying Adventures of Peter Pan will run at The Kings Theatre, Southsea from December 1-31.

Shaun, also known for Ricky Gervais’ classic series Extras, has had a phenomenal career in both TV and film as well as being a well-respected singer. He has also amassed a cult following with his hugely popular show ‘Barrioke’.

The Pompey Panto 2023 at The Kings Theatre is Hook, starring (from left): Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee; Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook; James Argent as Peter Pan. Picture by Cinnabar Studios

This will be Arg’s second panto for The Kings, having played Dandini in Cinderella back in 2015. Since leaving Towie, he has carved out a career as a performer, singer and presenter.

Shaun and James will be performing alongside the previously announced Jack Edwards, Pompey Panto favourite, as Mrs Smee.

The Kings’ CEO and producer Paul Woolf said: ‘We are really thrilled with the casting for our panto this year. We have long been admirers of Shaun Williamson who has played the role of Hook in Canterbury and Bournemouth to tremendous reviews. So, when we managed to persuade him to join us for Hook we were over the moon. Arg has been with us before, and the audiences loved him! We are really happy to have him back. We always try to make each panto bigger and better than the year before and believe we will outdo last year’s record-breaking Cinderella!’

Jack, who is also The Kings’ artistic director, added: ‘The Pompey Panto really is the high point of The Kings’ calendar for me, as I get to be on stage in front of our amazing audiences. I am very much looking forward to working alongside Arg again as we had enormous fun last time he was here, and I know he is a firm favourite with the audiences. When it came to casting the role of Hook, Paul and I knew exactly who we wanted, Shaun Williamson! He has an enormous following and has wowed audiences in this role in other venues. He is a consummate professional and an incredible entertainer.

‘We know everyone has very high expectations when it comes to The Kings panto and we intend to fully deliver a real spectacle this year.’

