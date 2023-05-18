News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Shaun Williamson, aka Barry from EastEnders, and Towie's James Argent revealed as the stars of this year's Pompey Panto at The Kings Theatre

Shaun Williamson – better known as Barry from EastEnders will be starring as the evil Captain Hook in this year’s Pompey Panto.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 18th May 2023, 20:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 20:50 BST

He is joined by James ‘Arg’ Argent of The Only Way is Essex-fame as Peter Pan.

Hook – The High Flying Adventures of Peter Pan will run at The Kings Theatre, Southsea from December 1-31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaun, also known for Ricky Gervais’ classic series Extras, has had a phenomenal career in both TV and film as well as being a well-respected singer. He has also amassed a cult following with his hugely popular show ‘Barrioke’.

The Pompey Panto 2023 at The Kings Theatre is Hook, starring (from left): Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee; Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook; James Argent as Peter Pan. Picture by Cinnabar StudiosThe Pompey Panto 2023 at The Kings Theatre is Hook, starring (from left): Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee; Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook; James Argent as Peter Pan. Picture by Cinnabar Studios
The Pompey Panto 2023 at The Kings Theatre is Hook, starring (from left): Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee; Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook; James Argent as Peter Pan. Picture by Cinnabar Studios
Most Popular

This will be Arg’s second panto for The Kings, having played Dandini in Cinderella back in 2015. Since leaving Towie, he has carved out a career as a performer, singer and presenter.

Shaun and James will be performing alongside the previously announced Jack Edwards, Pompey Panto favourite, as Mrs Smee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: 10 of the best events at this year’s Ports Fest

The Kings’ CEO and producer Paul Woolf said: ‘We are really thrilled with the casting for our panto this year. We have long been admirers of Shaun Williamson who has played the role of Hook in Canterbury and Bournemouth to tremendous reviews. So, when we managed to persuade him to join us for Hook we were over the moon. Arg has been with us before, and the audiences loved him! We are really happy to have him back. We always try to make each panto bigger and better than the year before and believe we will outdo last year’s record-breaking Cinderella!’

Jack, who is also The Kings’ artistic director, added: ‘The Pompey Panto really is the high point of The Kings’ calendar for me, as I get to be on stage in front of our amazing audiences. I am very much looking forward to working alongside Arg again as we had enormous fun last time he was here, and I know he is a firm favourite with the audiences. When it came to casting the role of Hook, Paul and I knew exactly who we wanted, Shaun Williamson! He has an enormous following and has wowed audiences in this role in other venues. He is a consummate professional and an incredible entertainer.

‘We know everyone has very high expectations when it comes to The Kings panto and we intend to fully deliver a real spectacle this year.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book tickets, go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.