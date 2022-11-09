‘We've had a great run with these plays, but we thought it best to quit while we're ahead,’ says adaptor, director and Doctor Watson, Nick Scovell. ‘Everyone loves a bit of Sherlock Holmes and we have certainly grown to love creating and performing them, but one knows when the time is right to say “cheerio”, and that time is now. We are definitely going out with a bang as The Final Problem is the most dramatic and heart-wrenching one we have ever done. It's a genuine thriller of incident, intrigue and emotion.’

Sherlock Holmes actor Jonathan Redwood will be hanging up his deerstalker for the last time, not without a deal of regret, but a huge amount of satisfaction.

Jonathan Redwood as Sherlock Holmes in Fareham Musical society's production of Sherlock Holmes - The Final Problem, at the Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham, November 2022

‘Offer any actor the role of Sherlock Holmes and I bet you'll get a positive response. I've been lucky to have played him four times over the years and he really is a wonderful character to play – there is so much to him. But, he's not always easy to live with. He is, famously, a complicated genius and getting under his skin can be very demanding. But, I will miss him.’