Beer-lovers can win unique prizes and laugh along with the show Staggeringly Good Brewery’s Hip Hop Comedy Bingo night.

The organisers put together a spectacular two-day beer festival on HMS Warrior but are hoping to get residents from across Portsmouth laughing along at their latest show.

Staggeringly Good Brewery are hosting a bingo night with a twist on November 11.

Owner Jon Chapman promises a night where bingo is given ‘a bit of bling’, with unique prizes, lip sync battles, dance offs and locally brewed ale all on offer. Mr Chapman said: ‘We are all massive fans of bingo here at the brewery, so we thought why not bring bingo into the 21st Century with a bit of bling.

‘Expect an unforgettably unique bingo comedy show hosted by potty-mouthed pensioner Grandma Flash and her 87-year-old DJ and part time lover, Harry Spelvin.

‘The night offers an extraordinary mashup of bingo, banging hip hop and RnB beats, lip sync battles, dance off's, beer and more bling than you can throw a zimmer frame at. Not to mention some of the most incredibly unique, bling-bling prizes you've never heard of.’

The show takes place at the Fratton based brewery, in Rodney Road, on November 11 – starting at 7.30pm.