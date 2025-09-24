Smash hit tour That'll Be The Day is heading to Portsmouth this week as part of its 40th anniversary tour

The rock 'n' roll show That'll Be The Day will be arriving in Portsmouth this Friday as part of its Autumn tour.

This iconic production, created by the legendary Trevor Payne is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - an incredible milestone. Taking audiences on a nostalgic journey through the hits from the 50s through to the 80s, this foot-stomping performance dazzles audiences year after year.

Back again with Trevor and his wonderfully talented ensemble of musicians and signers, That'll Be The Day pays tribute to the legendary writers and performers behind world-famous hits.

Delighting fans with over 60 nostalgic classics from The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and many more.

Not only are audiences transported through the golden era of music but That'll Be The Day also honours the rich cultural soul of the past with laugh-out-loud comedy sketches.

As well as the shows contribution to entertaining audiences across the UK, That'll Be The Day has incredibly raised over £1 million for charities, including Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes and many more important causes through post show bucket collections.

Tickets to see this incredible performance can be found at https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-2.

That'll Be The Day is the gift that keeps giving as its festive edition of the show That'll Be Christmas will also be arriving in Portsmouth on 8th December.

That'll Be Christmas

Jammed packed with festive hits to spread Christmas joy across the UK this holiday season.

Expect a sensational sleigh ride through Christmas classics from the past and present including Rockin Around the Christmas Tree, Step into Christmas, Driving Home for Christmas, Last Christmas and many more.

This merry production, led by Trevor Payne, combines their time-tested formula of phenomenal tribute to well-adored anthems and hilarious sketches - this time wrapped up in a jolly bow.

Tickets for That'll Be Christmas are available at https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-christmas.