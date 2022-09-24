The final series of the dancing competition, featuring all professionals, was broadcast in 1995, having been on the air since 1949.

However, over the years, the influence of this plucky independent Australian film grew. It had been the directorial debut of Baz Lurhmann, currently experiencing great success as the writer, director and producer of Elvis.

When the BBC decided to revive the dance show in 2004 in a revised format, it was no coincidence that it borrowed the ‘Strictly’ from the film’s title. The TV show has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical, starring Kevin Clifton and Maisie Adams, is at The Kings Theatre from September 26-October 1, 2022

And 30 years from its release the film is a cult classic and its musical adaptation is about to head out on its first ever a UK tour.

Fittingly, the stage show is directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

It is a film which Craig has known and loved since its release: ‘It's a fantastic story, something I've absolutely loved for what I consider my whole life – which is from 1992.’ He pauses: ‘Little bit of a lie there darling because I was born in ’65! It just won my heart and mind when I saw it in the cinema, then I got it out on VHS and then of course I got it on DVD and watched it every Christmas, and now of course I just stream it.

Craig Revel Horwood is directing Strictly Ballroom and returning to his role as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

‘It's totally one of my Christmas films – I just love it, I love all of the characters. I'm kind of a dark person myself, and every character in that film is quite dark. They’re all very selfish, back-stabbing, pushing each other about.’

Craig’s leading man

The musical will star former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton – since leaving the TV show he has been building a solid rep in musical theatre with recent starring roles in Rock of Ages and The War of The Worlds – as Scott Hastings, and former EastEnders star and Strictly runner-up Maisie Smith.

‘Kevin is playing Scott Hastings, and for those who don't know the movie or the story, he's a rebellious young ballroom dancer who keeps breaking the rules at the Pan-Pacifics which is the competition held in Australia – made up, of course. And then he meets this beginner, Fran, who's played by Maisie Smith, and she says, “I'll dance with you, your way”. She teaches him that a life lived in fear is a life half-lived. Then they dance their way to stardom in the end and fall in love. It's a really uplifting and wonderful story with great dancing, and you wouldn't expect anything less from myself and Jason Gilkison, who is the lead choreographer of Strictly Come Dancing.’

Jason is co-choreographer for the musical’s tour and has been working on the TV show since 2014. While the two are now friends, before that Craig only knew of him by reputation.

‘I only knew of him because the movie was actually partly about his life – he knew all of the real characters that Baz Luhrmann based it on, so it's very much a part of him. And of course we're both Australian so it does help to be able to tell that story. I think it will be good to have two Australians at the helm.’

Craig left his home country in 1988 and was performing in Miss Saigon in the West End when the film first came out. He admits that when he saw it, it made ‘me feel sort of homesick.’

Coming full circle

‘For me it was like a blast from the past, and of course now, how many years on...? We're in 2022 now and it's hard to believe.’

So it’s a neat circle that you should end up working on creating the show here in the UK? ‘It sort of is, seeing as I've ended up a judge on Strictly Come Dancing – it's a fait accompli really that I should end up directing this!’

Does Luhrmann have any involvement with the musical show?

‘I have met Baz, darling, at the Melbourne Pride – we were having a drink in a bar away from the maddening crowds. I haven't spoken to him at length about this, but I speak to his company about the script and all of that because we're updating it, we're changing it a bit.

‘It came out in town a couple of years ago,’ it ran in the Piccadilly Theatre for several months in 2018, ‘so I wanted to change the face of it and bring it a little bit further forward, so that's what I've done.’

And has he been given a free hand to make the changes he wants?

‘I've had quite a lot of freedom, as a matter of fact. I've changed a lot of things – I want to take it back to the heart and soul of the movie, these selfish people, who are quite dark and sinister – like the pushy mum who has a terrible relationship with Scott's father.

‘There's a kind of evil behind the glitz and the glamour. It's sort of tiaras and tantrums – I want to bring out that darker side of it, and also the comedy side of it, and give the characters a bit more of an A to B – a bit more of a theatrical arc. And that's what I'm good at, that's what I've been doing for the majority of my life, ever since I gave up dancing myself when I was 30.

‘I love it, it's given me a challenge. And I've been allowed to change and consider anything, which is why I keep things open when I'm directing. I don't go in with an absolute dictatorship – I go in as a very open director who accepts ideas and develops them. I think that's what's important about this – just to get the heart and soul of this story across.’

Strictly Come Dancing’s return

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing was due to start last week, but after an introductory show last night, kicks of properly today (Saturday), due to the period of mourning for the Queen. Craig will be back in his usual seat delivering the waspish critiques he’s become famous for.

‘People often ask me – this is the 20th series: “Don't you get bored?” “Aren't you sick of it?” You know, all of that, and I always respond: I never do because there's always a change of cast, and every year is completely different.

‘Who would have expected Rose and Giovanni last year, for example?’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was the show’s first deaf contestant and went on to win the series, becoming a hugely inspirational figure in the process.

‘There's always something that's fantastic, whether it's same sex couples, being more inclusive, which I think is very important in this day and age, and the Beeb have got it right every year and upped the ante on the sets, the costumes, and just the vibe of the show is fantastic and keeps changing with the times.

‘It's a format that is absolutely right – why change something that's right and that people love?

‘It's amazing that it has won the hearts and minds of the nation – and not only this nation, but 60 countries worldwide. It's in the Guinness Book of Records for the most produced format in the world. When we started back in 2004 and (original head judge) Len Goodman and I were on it, we just couldn't believe it, we thought this show hasn't got legs, it's going to close and we're going to be embarrassed.

‘It’s done for other people what Strictly Ballroom did for me, and I think it's important to get those stories out there.’

The last original judge

As the last remaining original judge, has he considered leaving the TV show?

‘I wonder when they're going to get rid of me, darling? Never! They'll have to drag me out by my hair, or my toupee – or my Botox!’

The musical has, like so many other shows, been a long time coming. It was originally announced in late 2019 and due to tour in 2020, but then the pandemic put a stop to that.

‘I booked Kevin for this about two-and-a-half, three years ago and he's been chomping at the bit to do it, so finally it's coming to fruition.

‘I think the rehearsal room is going to be fantastic fun. We're rehearsing the show in London and then we move the show down and tech it at The Kings Theatre before starting its national tour. I can't wait for everyone to experience it.’

Craig was last at The Kings for a date on his solo All Balls and Glitter tour, but he already knows Hampshire – he lived in the county for the past seven years, only recently moving up to the East Midlands, and: ‘I went to school in Fareham, so I know the area quite well, my father was in the navy, so he was positioned there to do his officer training for the Australian navy. Fond memories. I went to Fareham Primary, but it's no longer called that, I think it's been bulldozed years ago!’