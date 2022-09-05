Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are looking to cast 32 youngsters – four teams of eight – which will make it their largest ever children’s cast.

Open auditions for roles in Cinderella will be held for all young performers in school years 3-6, at The Barn, in Milton Road, Milton, on September 25.

The production team is looking for children who love to perform – they will need to be able to sing and dance but enthusiasm and commitment are the most important qualities required.

The lead cast for Cinderella, The Kings Theatre panto, 2022. From left: Ben Ofoedu as Dandini, Michelle Antrobus as Cinderella, Jack Edwards as the Fairy Godmother, Sean Smith as the Prince, and Joe Rowntree as Buttons.

The children selected must attend all rehearsals they are required for, and all shows they are selected for.

Paul Woolf, CEO and producer said: ‘The Kings Theatre is passionate about investing in the next generation of performers. Our recent £25,000 scholarship scheme as part of our newly-launched Kings Theatre Arts Academy demonstrates clearly that we believe investment in young performers is intrinsic to the ongoing sustainability of British theatre.

‘We needed to be certain that, given the worries of the last few years, it was safe for all involved. We are delighted that we can now, confidently, bring kids back to our legendary Pompey Panto!’

Jack Edwards, artistic director and the panto’s Fairy Godmother added: ‘I am very happy that we will have our young performers back on stage for panto this year. They really do add a whole new dimension to the show for the rest of the cast, and I know the audiences have missed them too! There is an enormous amount of talent locally so I am sure we will have lots of people auditioning.

‘We would love to see children from all backgrounds so, get that form filled in and see you at the auditions.’

Those wanting to try out will need to read the audition pack and complete the online registration form. Both will be available at kingsportsmouth.co.uk from 9am on Monday, September 5.

The closing date for registration is 9am Monday, September 12.