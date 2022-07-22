The Kings Theatre in Southsea is giving away free tickets to two summer spectaculars

KYT, the youth theatre at the Kings, is staging The Fairytale Forest on July 30 and A Midsummer Night’s Dream on August 5-6

All tickets are free as part of The Kings’ commitment to introducing and involving the community in the theatre.

The senior members, whose ages range from 11-18, are performing an upbeat musical rendition of the Shakespearean comedy, featuring songs from the ’60s and ’70s by the Temptations, the Monkees, and Jackie Wilson among others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Woolf and Jack Edwards at the Kings Theatre Picture: Habibur Rahman

The junior members, aged four-11, are retelling favourite childhood stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, and Goldilocks through a magical mix of dance and song in The Fairytale Forest.

CEO Paul Woolf said: ‘I’m delighted to be able to open up the theatre for all to enjoy, and to come to watch the shows as it is really important to me to make the theatre as accessible as possible to the whole community.

‘I hope people take up the offer as our youth theatre have worked really hard on these productions.’

Artistic Director Jack Edwards added: ‘Getting an opportunity to perform on this stage is such a bonus.

‘We want to give children in KYT a memorable experience and at the same time they will be learning all about performing and what is involved in putting a show on stage.

‘This will help them make informed decisions if they want to pursue careers in the theatre.’