Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be The Kings Theatre in Southsea's next community production, in April 2023.

Following on from the success and national recognition of Titanic the Musical last year, the Southsea venue is now accepting audition applications for the 2023 Easter production.

With a cast of about 50, including a 12-piece orchestra, two teams of children, high production values – including a flying car, and a score bursting with iconic musical numbers, this promises to be the most impressive community production from the Kings to date.

The theatre’s CEO Paul Woolf said: ‘When we saw the same phenomenal audience reaction to Titanic we knew we had to continue to provide opportunities for our local community to get involved.

‘There were lots of people that missed out on performing in Titanic so please do spread the word and encourage any budding performers you know to get along to the auditions. Nurturing new talent is very much part of our ethos here at the Kings, evidenced by our scholarships for our very own Kings Theatre Arts Academy.

Artistic director Jack Edwards added: ‘When we discovered the rights for Chitty were available for a limited time, we knew it was too good an opportunity to miss. It will also be the 21st anniversary of the London production whilst we are performing next April. The film celebrates its 55th Anniversary next year as well, so it’s even more special that the Kings will produce this show in such an auspicious year.

‘There are so many great roles for adults and children alike. I am looking forward to directing this piece and the Kings stage being filled once again with incredible talent from around the area. As we saw with last year’s Titanic, The Kings productions are of the highest standard. I am certain the audiences will be impressed and very well entertained and all involved will have the time of their lives!’

Adults and children in school years 5-9 who love to perform are invited to apply. Applications close on November 7 at 9am.

Auditions take place on November 13 at The Barn in Milton Park.

Rehearsals run from January 8 to April 10, with performances from April 11-16.