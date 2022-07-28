Following an extensive search, and auditioning many local professionals, The Kings has cast Michelle Antrobus as Cinderella.

Michelle, from Gosport, first appeared at the Southsea venue aged just five with the Alverstoke School of Dance.

She went on to learn the ropes with Portsmouth Players before heading for London to train at the prestigious Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Michelle Antrobus will star in the title role of Cinderella in The Kings Theatre's 2022 panto. Picture by Cinnabar Studios

Michelle has gone on to work in the West End notably as the leading ladies Roxy Hart and Velma Kelly in Chicago; at the famous Salzberg Festival as Clarice in West Side Story and had an ‘insane’ time in the cast for Captain America: The First Avenger.

An early career TV highlight was competing on ITV’s primetime show Grease is the Word to play the part of Sandy.

Michelle says: ‘I am so happy to be returning to perform at the Kings Theatre as it has a real place in my heart.

Michelle Antrobus auditioning for the role of Cinderella with The Kings Theatre's artistic director Jack Edwards

‘I can’t wait to start rehearsals, meet the cast and look out onto that wonderful auditorium again.

‘Cinderella is a dream role for me because I feel I resonate closely with the character.

‘My mantra is "have courage and be kind” which by coincidence is a quote from the Cinderella film, and I love how she never gives up on her dreams no matter how tough things get.’

Paul Woolf, producer and CEO of the Southsea venue, added: ‘We are thrilled that Michelle has accepted. There was a lot of competition for the role of Cinderella and the audition standard was incredibly high.

‘We will always cast the best actor for the part so I was really pleased that it turned out to be someone not only highly talented but also local with a long-standing connection with The Kings.’

Jack Edwards, The Kings’ artistic director added: ‘Cinderella is a hard role to play! And as it’s panto the person not only has to be a fantastic actor she has to be able to sing and dance as well.

‘Michelle has all the skills needed in heaps and is a great addition to the cast. I can’t wait to start working with her.’