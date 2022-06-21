The Rocky Horror Show UK tour is coming to The Kings Theatre, Southsea in 2023

The camp classic has been seen by more than 30m theatregoers – and is coming to the venerable Southsea venue 50 years after making its West End debut in 1973.

It will be at The Kings from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Rocky Horror Show. Picture by The Other Richard

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

Jack Edwards, artistic director of The Kings Theatre said: ‘After many years of waiting, The Rocky Horror Show is back with us at The Kings Theatre! This show is very special to me and became of my all-time favourite musicals after appearing in the European production of it back in 2008.

‘We are thrilled for Portsmouth to get out their red lipstick and suspenders and be transported back to Transylvania next July.’

The Rocky Horror Show. Picture by The Other Richard