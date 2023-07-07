I love seeing a show for the first time; no foreknowledge, no expectations, no preset ideas. One comes to it fresh with an open heart and an open mind.

The show itself certainly has an open heart; no gripes from me on that front. As a piece of theatre, however, it expects a lot – too much, indeed - from its audience, principally in the form of credulity. We are presented with a family – parents and four kids – who demonstrate between them just about every conceivable familial situation that Life could ever throw at you. For that reason, I must confess, I felt patronized by the piece itself and can’t say I actually liked the play.

But note that. I didn’t like the play. The performance, however, is a different matter altogether.

Things I Know To Be True by Bench Theatre is at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant from July 6-8 and 12-15

First-time director Angie McKeown has, with the help of six able performers, created something very fine indeed. As parents Bob and Fran, David Penrose and Laura Sheppard are exemplary. Their relationship is beautifully drawn and the subtle highlights the actors add to McKeown’s direction are a joy to behold. It’s not the perfect relationship; it verges, however, on being the perfect portrayal of such.

As the four children, each experiencing a different hiccup in their lives, Jeff Bone, Alex Eels, Aaron Holdaway and Katie Watson give honest, straightforward, ungarnished performances. All four are firing on all cylinders and – having seen them all work before – think they’re all giving of their very best here.

However, the performance that stands out is that from Holdaway. Known, principally, for his comedy work, he gives here a sympathetic, understanding performance of a man facing a situation in his life that few of us ever will – and he plays it beautifully.

You may, like me, find the play unlikeable but I suspect that, also like me, you will find the performance sublime.