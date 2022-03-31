Ukraine appeal to benefit from The Kings Theatre's gala performance of Titanic: The Musical

The Albert Road, Southsea, venue will also be giving all donations made on the big night for Titanic: The Musical to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The production features more than 100 people taking part on stage and behind the scenes.

Paul Woolf, The Kings’ CEO said: ‘Everyone at The Kings has been moved and saddened by the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and to show our support I have decided that we will give all net proceeds from the gala performance of Titanic the Musical on Thursday, April 21 to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, including all donations on the night.

Paul Woolf and Jack Edwards at the Kings Theatre Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Please join us and spread the word. We want to raise as much money as we can.

‘The show is amazing so you will not only have a fantastic evening but will also be supporting a cause in great need.‘

Paul and artistic director Jack Edwards have been keenly aware of the impact the lockdown has had on drama societies, so decided to produce a show that gave as many as possible the chance to get back on The Kings’ stage.

The cast features 74 highly talented artists, musicians and children on stage and The Kings has pulled out all the stops on the production values. The production is being staged by directors Charlotte Alldridge and John Paul McCrohon, musical director Andrew Woodford, and choreographer Jacqueline Willis.

Jack added: ‘I absolutely love this show – the personal stories, the music, the sheer magnitude of it.

‘I have been bowled over by the phenomenal talent that all the cast have. It has been a really difficult time for all performers over the pandemic, but this feels like a watershed with so many local actors coming together to stage this amazing musical.’

Its inspiration came from the real life stories of the passengers and crew that embarked on RMS Titanic’s fateful maiden voyage 110 years ago.

There are seven shows over April 20-24, with two shows each on the Saturday and Sunday. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

