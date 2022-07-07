Aspiring comedians now have until July 31 to enter the competition and be in with a chance of appearing on stage and walking away with £250 in cash.
This year’s festival, which takes place on Southsea Common from August 26-28, hosts some big names from the comedy world including Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett and Milton Jones.
Family-owned South West motor group Snows is presenting partner of the Victorious Comedy Stage at the festival.
Snows communications director, Allen Scott said: ‘The two winners of our Comedy Star competition will each secure a set of up to 20 minutes on stage during the Saturday or Sunday. If you think you have what it takes, this really is a once in a lifetime chance to springboard yourself into the spotlight.’
Headlining bands this year include the Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Paolo Nutini.
To enter the comedy competition please email a short paragraph explaining any comedic experience along with a two-minute audition tape and your name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address to: [email protected] before 11.59pm on July 31.
Contestants should be aware that Victorious Festival prides itself on being a family festival and the content should reflect this.
For more details and terms and conditions go to tinyurl.com/2xyj2r4d.
Tickets for the festival cost from £55, plus booking fees. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.