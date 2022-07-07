Aspiring comedians now have until July 31 to enter the competition and be in with a chance of appearing on stage and walking away with £250 in cash.

This year’s festival, which takes place on Southsea Common from August 26-28, hosts some big names from the comedy world including Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett and Milton Jones.

Family-owned South West motor group Snows is presenting partner of the Victorious Comedy Stage at the festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Joel Dommett is performing at Victorious Festival 2022

Snows communications director, Allen Scott said: ‘The two winners of our Comedy Star competition will each secure a set of up to 20 minutes on stage during the Saturday or Sunday. If you think you have what it takes, this really is a once in a lifetime chance to springboard yourself into the spotlight.’

Headlining bands this year include the Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Paolo Nutini.

To enter the comedy competition please email a short paragraph explaining any comedic experience along with a two-minute audition tape and your name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address to: [email protected] before 11.59pm on July 31.

Contestants should be aware that Victorious Festival prides itself on being a family festival and the content should reflect this.

For more details and terms and conditions go to tinyurl.com/2xyj2r4d.