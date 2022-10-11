Following a wildly successful debut in 2021, which drew more than 80,000 people to its attraction, organisers Portsmouth Creates are aiming to go bigger and better, adding even more locations across the city for three nights of free art and light installations by local and national artists.

It takes place from Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19.

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon will take up residence at the St Mary’s Church, Fratton, with the seven-metre-wide floating moon lighting up the church while visitors become immersed in its highly detailed imagery from Nasa photographs and a soundscape composed by Bafta and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Museum of The Moon by Luke Jerrams at Bristol Cathedral, 2021. Picture by Bob Pitchford

The piece has toured the globe, from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, to the Beijing Watercube, even appearing above Strictly Come Dancing’s dancefloor.

The churchyard will also play host to giant colourful We Rise sculptures and more.

This year brings two new zones, in Hilsea and Paulsgrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfurled by Air Giants is part of We Shine Portsmouth 2022

The chalk cliffs at Paulsgrove will be lit up with a series of laser shows from community and dance groups, and the public can join the fun on an interactive stage.

Alexandra Park in Hilsea will be transformed into a magical destination with a large-scale interactive projections by award-winning multimedia design studio Limbic Cinema, complemented by light installations designed by local artists.

There will be a magical atmosphere in the city-centre Victoria Park with a fairy garden, bug lanterns and curious creatures, including Unfurl by Air Giants – a dreamscape of interactive gentle giant robots made from fabric and air which tower up to five metres high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimming with talented local makers, designers, and artists, the popular We Create pop-up market will return to Pitt Street/The old Sainsbury’s building near Commercial Roa, from 5-9pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am-9pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

The 'rainbow in the dark' in Victoria Park as part of the first ever We Shine Portsmouth, 2021. Picture by Elliot McRae

Other attractions include a lantern parade from Fratton Big Local and celebrations at the Commercial Road Christmas light switch on.

SEE ALSO: Repair cafe boss takes protest to Brussels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Coe from Portsmouth Creates, said: ‘After the success of the opening edition of We Shine Portsmouth with thousands of attendees and some great press coverage, we are thrilled to be back this November.

‘Providing opportunities for talented local creatives to quite literally shine a light on the city, engaging community groups in free creative and cultural activities and showcasing the vibrant cultural scene in Portsmouth is what we set out to do.

‘This year we’re growing and are delighted to have expanded to parts of the city that are often overlooked when it comes to events with some exciting installations planned for Hilsea and Paulsgrove.

‘Once again, we’re lucky to be supported by a fantastic host of people from Portsmouth City Council and the team behind Victorious Festival to help make this new winter staple event go from strength to strength.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Victorious Festival, which provides backing for the event, said: ‘Portsmouth has so much home-grown talent and it’s great seeing communities and local artists come together and get creative for this awesome annual event.’

To apply to trade at We Create Market email [email protected].