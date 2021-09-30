Win a pair of tickets to see Snooker Greats with Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor and John Virgo at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
Snooker lovers are invited to pocket a ticket for an evening in the company three of the sport’s biggest stars – former world champions Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor plus fans’ favourite John Virgo.
Davis and Taylor will be recreating their famous 1985 World Championship final, with fellow snooker legend John Virgo refereeing the much-anticipated rematch.
And we have a pair of tickets to give away. Simply answer the question at the foot of this article to be in with a chance of winning.
A record-breaking 18.5m TV viewers stayed up late into the night on April 28, 1985, to watch Dennis Taylor complete a determined comeback to win the match on the final ball of the final frame to overcome Steve Davis, the world’s number one snooker player.
Steve, Dennis and John will be discussing the highs and lows of their careers with more than a few amusing yarns along the way.
There will be trick shots involving the audience, world-famous impressions of other players, a Q&A session, and a snooker match between Taylor and Davis. VIP Tickets are available for a meet and greet with the stars before the show.
For a chance to win a pair of regular tickets: Who won the 1985 Snooker World Championship?
Send your answer by email to [email protected], marked Snooker Greats Competition.
The winner will be drawn at random.
Over 18s only, winners must comply with the venue's Covid rules. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash aternative.
Full competition rules here: jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/.
Tickets for An evening With Snooker Greats at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on Monday, October 11 are available from newtheatreroyal.com.