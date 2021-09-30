Win a pair of tickets to see Snooker Greats with Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor and John Virgo at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

An Evening With Snooker Greats featuring Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor and John Virgo is at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on October 11, 2021

Davis and Taylor will be recreating their famous 1985 World Championship final, with fellow snooker legend John Virgo refereeing the much-anticipated rematch.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away. Simply answer the question at the foot of this article to be in with a chance of winning.

A record-breaking 18.5m TV viewers stayed up late into the night on April 28, 1985, to watch Dennis Taylor complete a determined comeback to win the match on the final ball of the final frame to overcome Steve Davis, the world’s number one snooker player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve, Dennis and John will be discussing the highs and lows of their careers with more than a few amusing yarns along the way.

There will be trick shots involving the audience, world-famous impressions of other players, a Q&A session, and a snooker match between Taylor and Davis. VIP Tickets are available for a meet and greet with the stars before the show.

For a chance to win a pair of regular tickets: Who won the 1985 Snooker World Championship?

Send your answer by email to [email protected], marked Snooker Greats Competition.

The winner will be drawn at random.

Over 18s only, winners must comply with the venue's Covid rules. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash aternative.

Full competition rules here: jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/.