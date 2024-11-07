Tickets selling fast for Influenced by Indie
The event has four amazing acts bringing a top quality night of Britpop Influenced Indie to the Wedgewood Rooms. Headliners Britpop Revolution are supported by Island City, Casual Scene and Ollie Hutton joining them will be guest performers from bands including, Kojaks Revenge, Supersonics, Fleetwood Collective, Electric 80s and Rock with the Foxes.
Organiser John Seymour, also organiser of Gosport Sunset Festival said, the initial idea came from Jim Kinlough who wanted to do something for Rowans Hospice. All the musicians have had relatives who benefitted from the work done at the hospice and are passionate in keeping the service going.
Geoff Priestley owner of the Wedgewood Rooms kindly offered the Wedgewood Rooms for the event and excitement has been building ever since for the event that pays homage to Indie and Britpop. It looks like singalong and chant along anthems all way.
There are still a few tickets left for the event but they are going fast. They are available from the Wedgewood Rooms website for amazingly, only £10.
It would seem the ideal event for those disappointed fans who couldn't get or couldn't afford Oasis tickets for next summer.
It looks to be an unmissable event so get out your tracksuit tops and Adidas trainers and get down and sing your hearts out to all your favourite tunes