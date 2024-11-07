Tickets selling fast for Influenced by Indie

It's only a week to go until the long await gig Inspired by Britpop takes place at the Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth on Friday 15th November. The event is set to raise thousands for Rowans Hospice, a place that has helped many many local people over the years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has four amazing acts bringing a top quality night of Britpop Influenced Indie to the Wedgewood Rooms. Headliners Britpop Revolution are supported by Island City, Casual Scene and Ollie Hutton joining them will be guest performers from bands including, Kojaks Revenge, Supersonics, Fleetwood Collective, Electric 80s and Rock with the Foxes.

Organiser John Seymour, also organiser of Gosport Sunset Festival said, the initial idea came from Jim Kinlough who wanted to do something for Rowans Hospice. All the musicians have had relatives who benefitted from the work done at the hospice and are passionate in keeping the service going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Priestley owner of the Wedgewood Rooms kindly offered the Wedgewood Rooms for the event and excitement has been building ever since for the event that pays homage to Indie and Britpop. It looks like singalong and chant along anthems all way.

John Seymour, guitarist with Britpop Revolution at Victorious.

There are still a few tickets left for the event but they are going fast. They are available from the Wedgewood Rooms website for amazingly, only £10.

It would seem the ideal event for those disappointed fans who couldn't get or couldn't afford Oasis tickets for next summer.

It looks to be an unmissable event so get out your tracksuit tops and Adidas trainers and get down and sing your hearts out to all your favourite tunes