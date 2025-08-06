Too Cool: WWE star comes to Gosport

Scotty 2 Hotty heading to Gosport

One of the most iconic names in the last 20 years of WWE wrestling heads to Gosport on August 29th for the South Coast super show.

Scotty 2 Hotty a former tag team and light heavyweight champion heads to The Thorngate Halls for an evening of top family wrestling in conjunction with SWF and Kapow wrestling.

Famous for his finishing move THE WORM , Scotty comes to the Gosport on the opening night of his English tour and is joined by his son Keagan who are teaming together for the first time internationally in the evenings Main Event contest.

You also have a chance to meet S2H with a special meet and greet taking part after the show.

“The Killer Clown”Twitch is at boiling point as he takes on The Rock Star of Wrestling Dory Gibson for the kapow title in a Hardcore Match in the top supporting match.

The star studded show also features the return of British Legend The Wonderkid Jonny Storm who defends his newly won All nations title against The Mighty Onslaught .

SWF champion Archie Cole who has recently just returned from a tour of Japan defends his title in a fatal 4 way match against Former Champion Joshua James, Jack Lumber and Spartan.

S2H performing the world famous worm

Plus the tag team titles are in the line when the champions A Bad Day defend against Gosport’s own Kris Kay and Dr Logan.

All the action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm.

Entry can be purchased online including special family discount tickets at kapowwrestling.co.uk.