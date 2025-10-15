Top artists join Britpop Revolution at The Wedgewood Rooms

Top artists Gemma Anderson (Redemption Soul) Andrew Styles (Stone Cold Chilli Peppers) and singer songwriter Jordan Mills will be joining Britpop Revolution, Samzara and Sidetracked for a top class extravaganza of music this Friday 17th October in Southsea's iconic Wedgewood Rooms.

Portsmouth music fans are in for a real treat this Friday 17th October when Britpop Revolution make their long awaited return to the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea. The line up was already set to be fantastic with the headliners joined by the upcoming and critically acclaimed Samzara and the ever-popular Sidetracked.

Joining the bands and kicking off the night is singer-songwriter Jordan Mills who has been receiving lots of airplay on the BBC introducing. In addition, the wonder songstress Gemma Anderson (Redemption Soul) and South African-born Andrew Merrit will be making guest appearances.

Headliners Britpop Revolution, who filled the venue a year ago at the highly popular 'Inspired by Britpop' night and played at numerous festivals this summer, will be bringing the best of Britpop to the famous Wedgewood stage. Expect the best of the likes of Oasis, Blur, James, Stone Roses, Verve, The Jam, etc. Doors open at 7pm and show begins at 7.15pm. Tickets are just £10