Travel back in time at The Watercress Line’s Retro Wheels and Rails event

Steam ahead into a world of classic nostalgia at The Watercress Line in Hampshire at its fabulous Retro Wheels and Rails event on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorable weekend will celebrate all things retro, spanning the 1940s through to the 1970s, with each heritage station along the line transporting visitors to a different decade in time.

Time-travel through the golden eras of rail, road and music – hop off and on the trains at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alresford: Follow the sound of the 60s up the stairs in the Old Goods Shed and learn more about the music during this decade. Flick through some original fan magazines and see if there are any famous names that are still around today; with vinyl records and a period Dansette player on show.

Steam ahead into a world of classic nostalgia at The Watercress Line in Hampshire at its fabulous Retro Wheels and Rails event on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June.

Ropley: Experience life during the 1940s, with vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors and a fantastic World War II display. Additionally, on Sunday there will be live nostalgic music from Stephanie Belle.

Medstead & Four Marks: Rock around the 1950s with live music from Roy Coombes and join in with fun ukulele songs from Joe Murrell.

Alton: A chance to try 1970s entertainment on one of our period games consoles and find out how entertainment in the home looked during this period.

There’s something to delight every generation. Dress up in your favourite retro clothes (optional but encouraged!), explore the heritage displays, and revel in the sights and sounds of yesteryear.

Highlights will also include a new interactive telephone trail allowing visitors to call every station from a vintage phone as well as the opportunity to visit a 1940s’ Home Front encampment at Ropley Field. Visitors can go behind-the-scenes at the Loco Shed Viewing Gallery, enjoy unlimited rides on the trains and get on board the miniature railway.

There’s plenty of family fun on offer too - with pottery painting (additional cost), a locomotive-themed playground, and a selfie station to capture the memories.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Our charming Retro Wheels and Rails event promises to be a special celebration of vintage transport. We are looking forward to welcoming families, train enthusiasts and visitors of all ages to celebrate the decades that shaped the 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be so much to see and do, whether you’re coming for the classic cars, the music, the trains or the nostalgic fun. It promises to be a weekend full of smiles and steam!

“Don’t miss your chance to journey through the ages - book your tickets now and get ready for a time-travelling adventure.”

Find out more and book at https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/retro-wheels-and-rails/