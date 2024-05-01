TV funny-man Paul Burling joins AJ and Curtis Pritchard for Fareham Live’s dazzling debut pantomime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 30 years of performing in pantomimes across the country, rib-tickling impressionist Paul Burling reached the nation’s screens as a finalist in 2010 on Britain’s Got Talent and has since been thrilling audiences on TV, stage, and at holiday parks across the UK.

He now steps into the role as Buttons in Fareham Live’s spectacular new production Cinderella, presented by the award-winning pantomime producer Imagine Theatre.

Paul said: “I’m thrilled to join the fantastic AJ and Curtis at Fareham Live’s first-ever pantomime. It’s a privilege to be part of the team bringing such a great Christmas tradition back to the town this year.

“Cinderella is one of my favourite pantos, and I love playing Buttons. I’m looking forward to sharing all the usual panto silliness with the people of Fareham; I guarantee we will have loads of fun. See you there!”

Additional casting is soon to be announced, and open auditions will take place later in the year for talented youngsters to join the panto fun on stage.

Gavin Shuman, Venue Director at Fareham Live, said: "As we enter this exciting new era of entertainment at Fareham Live, we are thrilled to welcome the spectacular AJ and Curtis Pritchard, along with the incomparable Paul Burling, for our debut pantomime, Cinderella.

"Our debut pantomime forms just part of a stellar season of performances that kicks off with the iconic Rocky Horror Show on 1 October, followed by appearances from Jimmy Carr, Jane McDonald, Anton du Beke, Adam Kay, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, and many more.

"Will Cinders outwit her wicked stepsisters and find her very own Prince Charming with the help of her Fairy Godmother and the lovable pal, Buttons? You’ll have to be there to find out!”