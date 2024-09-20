TV's Rob Rinder to headline Boat Show finale and judge his show standouts
As a seasoned judge on and off-screen, Rob will bring his sharp eye and quick wit to the Boat Show, scouring the exhibits for his standout show boats and stands and delivering his verdicts on the most remarkable displays. Throughout the day, he’ll be on the lookout for the best in boats, booths, and personalities, culminating in a special awards presentation on the Foredeck Stage.
Categories include:
- Stand Out Power Boat
- Stand Out Sail Boat
- Stand Out Stand
- Most Friendly Team
- Best Boat Name
Rob won’t just be judging from the sidelines, his first-ever visit to the show promises to be packed with excitement. Visitors should keep an eye out for him as he explores the event in full – from checking out the amazing exhibitors to getting out on the water himself! While he won’t be making a splash in our show dive tank, Rob will be hopping aboard some of the show’s exciting on-the-water activities. Who knows, you might even spot him trying his hand at dinghy sailing, powerboating, or paddleboarding!
Feeling inspired? You too can take to the water and give it a go! Whether you're a seasoned sailor or a first-timer, the Boat Show offers the chance to try out activities like dinghy sailing, yachting, powerboats, RIB rides, kayaking, paddleboarding, and even diving. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the fun and excitement firsthand, just like Rob!
At 3:30 PM, Rob will step onto the Foredeck Stage for a lively chat about his experience at the show, his diving adventures, and, of course, his highlights from the day. With his signature blend of humour and insight, Rob will reveal the show favourites that have captured his attention. Will his top picks match yours?
The event wraps up with Rob presenting the ‘Stand Out Awards’, recognising the exhibitors who stood out and caught Rob’s eye. You won't want to miss the moment when Rob reveals his winners and hands over the coveted awards live on stage!
