TV's Rob Rinder to headline Boat Show finale and judge his show standouts

Southampton International Boat Show has announced that for the first time ever, beloved TV personality and celebrity barrister, Rob Rinder will taking to the stage on Sunday, 22 September! Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to see him explore the show, hand out awards, and take to the Foredeck Stage at 3:30 PM for an exciting live appearance.

As a seasoned judge on and off-screen, Rob will bring his sharp eye and quick wit to the Boat Show, scouring the exhibits for his standout show boats and stands and delivering his verdicts on the most remarkable displays. Throughout the day, he’ll be on the lookout for the best in boats, booths, and personalities, culminating in a special awards presentation on the Foredeck Stage.

Categories include:

Stand Out Power Boat

Stand Out Sail Boat

Stand Out Stand

Most Friendly Team

Best Boat Name

Join Rob live on the Foredeck Stage

Rob won’t just be judging from the sidelines, his first-ever visit to the show promises to be packed with excitement. Visitors should keep an eye out for him as he explores the event in full – from checking out the amazing exhibitors to getting out on the water himself! While he won’t be making a splash in our show dive tank, Rob will be hopping aboard some of the show’s exciting on-the-water activities. Who knows, you might even spot him trying his hand at dinghy sailing, powerboating, or paddleboarding!

Feeling inspired? You too can take to the water and give it a go! Whether you're a seasoned sailor or a first-timer, the Boat Show offers the chance to try out activities like dinghy sailing, yachting, powerboats, RIB rides, kayaking, paddleboarding, and even diving. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the fun and excitement firsthand, just like Rob!

At 3:30 PM, Rob will step onto the Foredeck Stage for a lively chat about his experience at the show, his diving adventures, and, of course, his highlights from the day. With his signature blend of humour and insight, Rob will reveal the show favourites that have captured his attention. Will his top picks match yours?

The event wraps up with Rob presenting the ‘Stand Out Awards’, recognising the exhibitors who stood out and caught Rob’s eye. You won't want to miss the moment when Rob reveals his winners and hands over the coveted awards live on stage!

There’s still time to grab your tickets and make sure you’re there for this one-of-a-kind day at the Boat Show. Whether you're a boating enthusiast, a fan of Rob Rinder, or simply looking for an unforgettable day out, Sunday, 22 September is a great day to be at the show. Be part of the fun, see the best boats on display, and witness Rob Rinder live in action. Get ready for a Sunday full of surprises at the Boat Show!