Twit-twoo! An owl is landing at a Chichester waterside restaurant

A restaurant on the Chichester Marina is getting ready to open its nest to one lucky six-foot owl for Chichester and Arundel’s first large-scale outdoor art trail.

The Boat House at Chichester will celebrate their feathered friend's upcoming arrival and pre-launch The Big Hoot trail with a free family fun day charity event on July 7th from 1pm.

The Big Hoot trail will run from July 10th to September 1st and will see 60 unique owl sculptures swooping into public spaces, bringing joy and creativity to local communities in support of children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

The event will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including face painting, a Disney princess meet and greet, live music, and a charity raffle.

From July 10th, adults who scan the owl’s QR code using The Big Hoot app are entitled to one free child’s meal with the purchase of an adult main course. Additionally, 50p from every kids' meal will be donated to Chestnut Tree House.

Managing director of Ideal Collection, Oliver Weeks said he is incredibly proud to be hosting the trail and fundraising for such an important local charity.

He added: “One of our core values is to be mindful and compassionate, giving back to the community wherever we can. I’m so proud to be fundraising for such an important local charity.

“The family fun day event will be our way of bringing the community together to kick-start The Big Hoot trail and raise money for Chestnut Tree House.

The Big Hoot trail brings families together to visit sculptures across the county.