Two days out for the price of one this February half-term at Beaulieu

Visit Beaulieu this February half-term and step through time as history comes to life across the attraction with exciting historical hands-on activities!

Meet Living History Characters between February 15 and 23 and learn about the importance of their trade with hands-on history activities. Chat to them before earning collectable Living History Character cards.

Start off your day with a visit to the National Motor Museum and meet the friendly mechanic, located in Jack Tucker’s nostalgic 1930s garage. Find out what life was like as a country mechanic and help them complete mechanical tasks in order to receive your character card.

While you’re in the museum, don’t forget to visit other exciting exhibitions including ‘Streets Ahead’ which will transport you back to a bygone era from the 1950s to the 1970s. See feature shop displays from fashion to holidays, containing items from the Collections that had never been on display before.

Plus, from February 2, explore the new In Focus gallery exhibition Racing Pride: Celebrating the LGBTQ community in motorsport which shines a light on the unique personal journeys of LGBTQ+ individuals across motorsport disciplines.

Outside the National Motor Museum, you can hop onboard the replica 1912 open-topped London Bus for a nostalgic ride towards Palace House. Before boarding, chat to the bus driver about his important role and get your ticket punched by him before collecting a Character Card as part of the activity trail!

As you arrive at Palace House, be amazed by the beauty of this grand Victorian country home. The ancestral home of the Montagu family is filled with family treasures, portraits, and memorabilia, and you’ll be welcomed and greeted by friendly costumed staff who will tell you more about the home's rich history.

Make your way to the Victorian Kitchen to meet the Montagu family’s cook and ask her what is on the menu for today’s dinner while trying out some of the curious 19th century kitchen gadgets.

Don’t forget to head upstairs where you may find Lord Montagu’s Valet working hard to make sure the house guests feel at home. Don’t get too comfortable though, as you may also be put to work to make sure everything is ready for Lord Montagu’s guests.

Next door to Palace House you will find the Secret Army Exhibition. Uncover Beaulieu’s history as a top-secret training establishment for special agents of the Special Operations Executive during World War Two. Put your problem-solving skills into practice as you decipher Morse Code and other secret communication techniques and see fascinating displays.

There’s another Character Card to collect in the Beaulieu Abbey. See the perfectly preserved ruins of the magnificent building that once stood tall and learn about the story of the medieval Cistercian monks who once lived there. Try your hand as a Stone Mason as you test your skills and rebuild your very own arch.

Beaulieu’s enchanting adventure play area, Little Beaulieu, is a fantastic way for the kids to let off steam while you relax in the family friendly seating area with a warm drink.

The wooden replica of Palace House has so much to let imaginations run wild, from slides and a climbing wall, to a zipwire, tree top walk and hidden passageways. Don’t forget that during a visit, guests can have unlimited rides on the famous Monorail.

Speak to the driver and ask them how they drive the ‘skytrain’ to collect your final character card. Make sure you hop onboard to see sweeping views of the grounds and gardens from above and travel right through the roof of the National Motor Museum!

There is so much to see and do at Beaulieu this February half-term so why not make use of the two days out for the price of one offer, allowing visitors and their original guests to return to Beaulieu for free up to 6 days after their first visit!

Book your next together day at Beaulieu, the perfect place to explore during February half-term. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets.