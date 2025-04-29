Uncover the history of New Forest Folklore in Beaulieu’s new Enchanting Trail

The trail leads visitors along the riverside of Palace House, the historic home of the Montagu family. With picturesque views across the Mill Pond towards Beaulieu village, it offers a peaceful and enjoyable walk along the edge of the Beaulieu attraction.

Adding a touch of enchantment, the folklore trail brings the Mill Pond Walk to life with stories inspired by New Forest legends. From the Bisterne dragon whose legend lies at Bolton's Bench in Lyndhurst, to the Yernagate giant, a mythical figure believed to have been a guardian of the New Forest, visitors can enjoy the trail which blends storytelling and nature with myths of the surrounding area.

As well as delicate fairies, witches and dragons, a variety of other willow figures will be dotted along the pathways to greet visitors. Look out for wonderful woodland hares, owls, deer and pheasants who are well known residents of our beautiful New Forest, as well as playful cats, horses and mischievous boggarts hidden amongst the trees.

Jon Tee, Head of Visitor Experience & Operations, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Fairies, Witches and Dragon trail back for 2025. After its popularity in 2024, we’re excited to provide this immersive experience that families can enjoy together. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests of all ages to explore the trail that will spark imaginations, and we hope will leave lasting memories.”

Spring offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the peaceful grounds and gardens of Beaulieu, with more to discover beyond the Mill Pond Walk. Wander into the Victorian Kitchen Garden where seasonal produce is grown for Palace House and visit the Victorian Flower Garden as it comes to life with vibrant colours and fragrant flowers. Lose yourself in the wonderful Wilderness Garden with its criss-cross pathways which perfectly complements the charm of Palace House.

This enchanting trail will be one of the highlights of May half-term at Beaulieu which takes place between May 24 – June 1. Explore the trail alongside other newly opened exhibitions and displays including We Had One of Those, newly opened rooms in Palace House and Icons of F1, a brand-new feature display, opening on 24th May in the National Motor Museum, celebrating 75 years since the first drivers' championship.

The trail is included in a general admission ticket to Beaulieu, which also includes entry to the National Motor Museum, Little Beaulieu, We Had One of Those, the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, Secret Army exhibition, and 13th century Beaulieu Abbey.

1 . Contributed New Forest Folklore: Fairies, Witches and Dragon trail at Beaulieu. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

