University of Portsmouth’s Female Entrepreneurs Network to offer motivational workshops for International Women’s Day

The University of Portsmouth’s Female Entrepreneurs Network (FEN) is set to host a variety of engaging workshops in celebration of International Women’s Day this week.

Aspire Together: Accelerating Women’s Entrepreneurship in Portsmouth, is an event featuring inspiring sessions designed to empower existing and aspiring entrepreneurs on Friday, March 7.

Founded in 2014, FEN celebrates and supports women entrepreneurs and freelancers across the South Coast. It is designed for those starting a business or anyone seeking inspiration and additional support.

The network also links entrepreneurs with a community of local business owners, providing opportunities for networking, advice, and guest speaking sessions.

The event, led by the founder of the Female Entrepreneurs Network (FEN) Amy Doyle, and Network Lead Courtney Elkins from the Faculty of Business and Law at the University of Portsmouth, is set to feature a number of empowering guest speakers and networking opportunities with the aim of building and developing the knowledge of budding entrepreneurs.

The sessions, which will take place at the University Learning Centre, will include in-person workshops; ‘Engaging Your Customers on Social Media’, ‘Getting Your Business Ready for Funding Bids’ and ‘Defining Your Vision, Mission and Values’.

The event marks over a decade of FEN and embraces this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Accelerate Action’, focused on promoting gender equality.

Amy said: “This year’s event embodies the International Women's Day theme by empowering women through knowledge exchange and practical workshops.

“The sessions aim to provide a platform for growth, offering valuable insights from inspiring guest speakers and industry experts whilst providing hands-on workshops designed to help women entrepreneurs accelerate their journeys.

“It’s about creating real opportunities and connections to support the success of women in business."

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit the event’s EventBrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aspire-together-accelerating-womens-entrepreneurship-in-portsmouth-tickets-1145581046749