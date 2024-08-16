Utilita Bowl’s annual fireworks show to return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular annual fireworks party event is returning to Utilita Bowl this November, with another sell-out expected.

Tickets go on sale in early September, but you can now register interest to help secure your place at Utilita Bowl’s event on Friday 1 November. Gates will open at 18:00 on the night with the main spectacle getting underway at 19:30.

The show is regarded as the best fireworks event in the south with funfair rides, music, and food and drink stalls creating a fantastic atmosphere in addition to the incredible firework display.

From 16 August until 3 September people can register their interest, with early bird tickets on sale from 4-6 September, and a general sale from the seventh onwards.

Once again, under-5s go free, with entertainment on offer for all ages ensuring a fun night for all the family at the home of Hampshire Cricket.

Greig Stewart, Head of Customer Experience at Utilita Bowl, said: “Our fireworks party is always an amazing event and a great night out for families. We sold out really quickly last year and are expecting similar demand for this year’s event.

“We’re so excited for another incredible night at Utilita Bowl and to see the event prove itself once again as the biggest and best fireworks show in the south.”

Early Bird tickets start at £11 for adults, £7 for under-17s and under-5s go free.

To register your interest, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/utilita-bowl-live/fireworks-party-2024/