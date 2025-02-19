Veteran Meeting at local care home

Wimborne Care home are working their way through the frame work to be a veteran friendly home and to achieve this status they want to involve all of the community to come along for the journey.

General Manager Sarah and Activities Coordinator Zoe have been on the mission to achieve the Veteran friendly status. They hosted their first veteran coffee morning on tuesday and invited the community. Wimborne Care Home laid on some homemade treats and fresh tea and coffee as many of the residents and the community came along to share stories of their time in the services and in the war time.

Many people said how refreshing it is to be around like minded people and to have people truly understand their experience's of being a veteran and its ups and downs. One resident John said "I absoultely loved my time in the RAF, i got to meet a lot of people my favourites being the Scotts, they know how to have a good time".

Another resident Thelma shared her story of being a volunteer WAF and a fighter plotter just after the war, she got to travel to Geremany and met some amazing friends, she said her only sad moment is that she doesnt have any memrobelia from her time as a WAF.

The first session was a hit and already planning for their next one. On Tuesday 8th April Wimborne Care home on Hayling isalnd will be hosting a bacon butty morning at 10am and they are inviting veterans near and far to come and share their stories bring their photos and come to be a part of a vibrant community celebrating its veterans.

Wimborne Care Home is from the Barchester brand and is a residentail care home. For any questions or enquiries please contact general manager Sarah Peach at [email protected]