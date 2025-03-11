VIBIN Day Disco - 31st May

The original face and Brand Ambassador of Glitterbox, the euphoric club night held at ‘Hi Ibiza’. Raven has toured the world, igniting stages for everyone from Honey Dijon to Groove Armada, Kelly Rowland, Nile Rogers and Diana Ross. He made a name for himself in London with his flamboyant choreographed shows at Heaven, and has worked with Sink The Pink, Fat Tony’s Full Fat Brunch, Ministry of Sound and Defected’s Glitterbox.