VIBIN Day Disco - 31st May

By Natasha Debohan
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 20:33 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 15:24 BST
Portsmouth Guildhall

Raven Mandella – The Queen Mother of Disco House

The original face and Brand Ambassador of Glitterbox, the euphoric club night held at ‘Hi Ibiza’. Raven has toured the world, igniting stages for everyone from Honey Dijon to Groove Armada, Kelly Rowland, Nile Rogers and Diana Ross. He made a name for himself in London with his flamboyant choreographed shows at Heaven, and has worked with Sink The Pink, Fat Tony’s Full Fat Brunch, Ministry of Sound and Defected’s Glitterbox.

Raven plays classic Disco / House… his music can bring life to any party. Raven’s extravagant make-up and outfits create a unique package, he is the DJ who brings dancefloors to a crescendo.

Floor Fillerz featuring Amba Tremain

Floor Fillerz featuring Amba Tremain Photo: Submitted

DJ Jamie Allen

DJ Jamie Allen Photo: Submitted

Raven Mandella

Raven Mandella Photo: Submitted

DJ Adam Jeram

DJ Adam Jeram Photo: Submitted

