Vietnamese People Photography Exhibition raising money for R;pple Suicide prevention charity

By Sophia Benham
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 19:57 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:36 BST
After a recent visit to Vietnam local photographer Sophia would like to take you on a visual journey exploring the lives and ways of the Vietnamese people. Vietnam taught me that our community is everything'

Come and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Vietnam through the lens of local talented photographer Sophia Benham at;

A Photography Exhibition - Vietnamese People event!

Join us at The newly opened Green House at Victoria Park Portsmouth as she showcases stunning images capturing the beauty, traditions, and daily life of the Vietnamese people. From bustling markets to serene landscapes, this exhibition will transport you to the heart of Vietnam. Don't miss this unique opportunity to appreciate the rich diversity and spirit of the Vietnamese community.

A young Vietnamese girl happily poses for photographer Sophiaplaceholder image
A young Vietnamese girl happily poses for photographer Sophia

Photography Exhibition - Vietnamese People

Date: 14 mar • 18:00-20.00

Location: 3 Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, PO1 3HJ

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/photography-exhibition-vietnamese-people-tickets-1250283715249?aff=ebdsshother&utm_share_source=listing_android

A banana boat man poses whilst taking a breakplaceholder image
A banana boat man poses whilst taking a break

All proceeds will go to the charity.

Josh's Dad Ian from the charity will be attending the event ( R;pple Suicide prevention charity was set up in memory of Josh )

More information can be found below.

You can download the plug in here https://www.ripplesuicideprevention.com/information/installwww.ripplesuicideprevention.com

