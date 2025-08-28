Walk for Hope: 300km solo for global mental health!

My name is Darren, and on 12th September 2025, I will begin walking 300km (186 miles) solo and unsupported from Kerala to Madurai in South India. I'm using this immense physical challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for mental health support, split equally between two incredible charities: Mind (UK) and The Banyan (India

https://gofund.me/6c2b12e7

The Challenge: A Journey of Endurance

This is not a casual stroll. This is a 12-14 day pilgrimage on foot, covering the length of an entire state!

Mind over miles. A morning in Southern India.

The Distance:300km—the equivalent of walking over 7 marathons back-to-back!

The Route:From the peaceful Sivananda Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram ,along busy state highways , through the foothills of the Western Ghats , and finally to the Sivananda Ashram in Madurai.

The Obstacles: I will face intense heat , monsoon rains , traffic , physical exhaustion , and the mental challenge of walking alone day after day.

I am undertaking this challenge to prove that every step, no matter how difficult, can be a step towards hope for someone else.

Why Two Charities? A Global Mission for Mental Health

I believe mental health is a global issue that requires local support everywhere. That's why I'm splitting every single donation 50/50 between two organisations doing phenomenal work at both ends of my journey.

🇮🇳 50% will support The Banyan in India

The Banyan provides life-saving care, shelter, and community-based rehabilitation for some of society's most vulnerable people experiencing mental health concerns and homelessness. They offer everything from emergency care and recovery centers to supportive housing and livelihood programs. My walk will literally finish at their door in Madurai, making their work the perfect beneficiary. They don't just offer clinical care; they offer hope, dignity, and reintegration.

50% will support Mind in the UK

Mind is the UK's leading mental health charity. They ensure no one has to face a mental health problem alone by providing advice, support, and campaigning tirelessly for better services. They empower millions to get respect and access to the care they deserve. In just one year, their information was accessed 25.3 million times and they answered 122,000 queries on their helplines.

How Your Support Helps

Your donation will have a direct and powerful impact. For example:

* **£25** could help fund a day of essential groceries for a resident at The Banyan.

* **£50** could help Mind run its Infoline for an hour, offering crucial advice to those in crisis.

* **£100** could contribute to community outreach programs in rural Tamil Nadu, identifying and supporting those in need.

My goal is to raise £10,000, which means £5,000 for each charity. Together, we can make a tangible difference in thousands of lives.

My Story: Why I'm Walking

I'm Darren a with a passion for pushing my limits. After witnessing the devastating impact of mental health struggles both in the UK and during my time in India, I felt compelled to act. This walk is my way of combining my personal passion for adventure with a deep desire to create change. The journey will be isolating at times, but it's a powerful reminder that no one should ever have to feel that they are walking their difficult path alone.

I am funding all costs of the journey myself. This means 100% of your donation will go directly to Mind and The Banyan.

Follow the Journey

Facebook.com/darrenswann

I will be documenting every step of this adventure to bring you along with me! For daily updates, struggles, and triumphs, please follow me on social media.

Your donations and messages of support will be the fuel that keeps me going when the journey gets tough!