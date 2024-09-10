Walkers will turn Petersfield Blue as March For Men in Memory of Kevan Birkett returns

The people of Petersfield are rallying together for a consecutive year to honour the memory of Kevan Birkett and to raise awareness for prostate cancer, with the second annual March For Men with Kev.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2024, starting at 10AM in Petersfield Square. The event encourages walkers to march 2.5k, 5K or 10K routes through the town while raising awareness and sponsorship money for Prostate Cancer charities, Prostate Cancer UK and local charity PCaSO.

Kevan Birkett, a local beloved friend and dedicated painter and decorator, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer on December 1, 2021, after experiencing persistent neck and shoulder pain. Despite undergoing treatment, Kevan's cancer had spread to his bones, lymph nodes, and other areas, making it incurable. Throughout his battle, Kevan tirelessly advocated for early diagnosis and awareness of prostate cancer, emphasising the importance of regular check-ups for men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s inaugural March For Men with Kev 2023 saw over 200 participants of all ages walking through Petersfield in Kevan’s honour, supported by dedicated marshals. The event successfully raised £10,000, which was equally donated to Prostate Cancer UK and local charity PCaSO, known for providing free prostate cancer testing in the community.

March for Men with Kev, 15th September, Petersfield 2024, The 2nd Annual Event

Building on the success of last year’s event, the second Annual March For Men with Kev aims to surpass previous efforts in both participation and fundraising. Participants will don blue in memory of Kevan and in solidarity with the thousands of men affected by prostate cancer each year.

Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer among men in the UK. Every 45 minutes, one man dies from prostate cancer – that’s more than 12,000 men every year. 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. We need your help to save the lives of thousands of men.

How to Get Involved:

To register to join the walk, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘March For Men With Kev’, location ‘Petersfield’ or Email: [email protected]. £5 registration fee per adult, which includes a Prostate Cancer UK T-shirt. Participation is free for children and dogs.