WAM Barn to Showcase Rare Koenigsegg Agera RS at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

Once the fastest production car in 2017, the Koenigsegg Agera RS accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and boasts a breathtaking top speed of 277.87 mph. As one of only 25 models made this ultra-rare hypercar will be a stunning addition to the already extraordinary lineup at the show. Fans of WAM Barn will be thrilled to witness the hypercar in person, one he’s been showcasing in detail to his large YouTube audience for the past two years.

Koenigsegg fans will be excited to learn that a Regera will also be on display on the Palace House lawns. Regera means ‘to reign’ in Swedish, and it certainly does when reaching blistering speeds of 250 mph. While another highlight includes the powerful Pagani Huayra.

Ferrari fans can marvel at the rare gathering of the iconic F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, aptly named the Famous Four. While Porsche admirers will be treated to the ‘Holy Trinity’, featuring the 918, 959 and Carrera GT, thanks to a special display with Porsche Centre Bournemouth.

Classic supercar enthusiasts will appreciate the so-called ‘first supercar’, the Lamborghini Miura, as well as a stunning Ferrari P4 replica joining the lineup. The classic Jaguar XJ220 is joined by two other standout models, the D-Type, developed for Le Mans in 1954, and the sleek C-X75, famously featured in the James Bond film Spectre.

Another exciting trio joining the display is a special Lotus collection featuring the stunning Lotus 49 Formula 1 car, the sporty Espirit and the fully-electric Lotus Evija, sponsored by Hendy Lotus Southampton. The full Prestige & Hypercar Display lineup* is available at beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk where more exciting additions will be revealed soon.

For even more supercar displays, visitors can explore the Displays where everything from lightning-fast machines to power-packed engines are on display. As well as getting up close to stunning supercars, visitors can witness them in action during the popular Demonstration Runs. This exciting feature sees drivers putting their acceleration, handling and braking to the test along Beaulieu’s Chestnut Avenue to the cheers of the crowd from behind the hay bales.

The live demonstrations don’t end there. The Supercar Sound-Off, sponsored by Nanolex, invites Supercar Weekenders to cheer on their favourite supercar as drivers rev their mighty engines. Set in the Arena, the supercar that receives the loudest cheer will win the coveted Beaulieu trophy. Brookspeed will also be based in the Arena with another impressive showcase of race cars.

Supercar enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of F1 racing can take on the F1 simulator, offering virtual high-speed test laps on a racecourse with rising F1 star Kimi Antonelli at the wheel. For the chance to experience a ride in a real supercar, visitors can enter the Sporting Bears raffle, where lucky winners will enjoy a thrilling passenger ride in one of their supercars during the Demonstration Runs. All proceeds for the raffle will go to local charity Simon Says.

The whole family can enjoy the supercar excitement, with an off-road obstacle course open for young drivers in Mini ROVER rides. Kids aged four to ten can drive a replica Series 2 Land Rover and even receive a driving license at the end. This experience is available for an additional fee of £10 per child on the day.

Tickets for Beaulieu Supercar Weekend are available now. Book your ticketsbefore 25th July to take advantage of discounted advance ticket prices. For more information, visit: beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk.

Tickets for Beaulieu Supercar Weekend include full access to the entire Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum. Visitors can explore its latest display Icons of F1 showcasing legendary Formula 1 cars from throughout the years. Visitors can also explore Palace House, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area. Plus, Beaulieu’s new feature display We Had One Of Those where visitors can relive the cars from their past.

*Show vehicles are subject to change.

