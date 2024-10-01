Waterlooville Monthly Craft Fair Continues to Thrive at HSDC South Downs College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since its launch in April 2023, Waterlooville's monthly craft fair has become a popular local event. Held on the first Sunday of every month (except January and June) The fair takes place at HSDC South Downs College and attracts a wide variety of artisans and craft enthusiasts from across the region.

Visitors can browse a wide range of stalls featuring one of a kind items, from handcrafted ceramics to intricate textiles. It's not just a shopping experience, it's a community hub. Attendees have the chance to meet and chat with the makers behind the crafts, learn about their creative processes, and support local talent. And of course, no visit is complete without grabbing a cup of tea or coffee and indulging in a slice of homemade cake from the onsite baker (gluten free too!)

Event organiser Erin Green, known for her own work as Fused Glass by Erin ,is excited by the fair's growing popularity. "It's been wonderful to see so many talented local artists and crafters coming together and receiving such great support from the community," she said. Mrs Green plans to continue championing local creativity by promoting the fair into the coming year.

With free admission and parking, and a bus stop conveniently located just outside the college, the fair is easily accessible for everyone. Whether you're looking for a unique gift or simply want to enjoy a day out with family, the Waterlooville craft fair is becoming a must visit event in the area.