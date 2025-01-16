WHAT’S ON: New café session launching in Hayling Island for people affected by Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new monthly Parkinson’s UK café for people affected by Parkinson’s is launching in Hayling Island in February.

The first session will take place from 11am-12.30pm on Thursday 6 February, at the Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. It will then continue at the same time and place on the first Thursday of each month.

The café, which is being run in partnership with Home Instead, is open to any local people who are living with Parkinson’s, and their families and friends, for a cuppa and a chat.

Leigh-Beth Stroud, Area Development Manager - South East at Parkinson’s UK said:

“We are delighted to see the launch of this new café in Hayling Island, which will provide an opportunity for people affected by Parkinson’s to come together in a relaxed and supportive setting. This is a wonderful initiative, and we are proud to partner with Home Instead to offer a space where individuals and their families can find connection, understanding, and support. We look forward to seeing this new monthly café becoming a valued part of the community.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and around 153,000 people in the UK are living with the condition. Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. To find out more about the charity and the support services it offers, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk.

For more information about the café, contact Leigh-Beth Stroud, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK on 07955 267385.