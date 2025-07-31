Where words ignite: Spoken Arts Parlour brings passion, poetry, and performance to Victorious Festival 2025

This summer, Southsea Common will once again echo with the energy of verse, rhythm, and raw emotion as the Spoken Arts Parlour makes its eagerly awaited return to Victorious Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curated by acclaimed lyricist and musician Emma Alexandra, the Parlour has cemented its place as a highlight of the festival, drawing audiences in with its unique blend of poetry, spoken word, storytelling, and freestyle performance. Now in its most ambitious year yet, the 2025 edition promises an exhilarating fusion of local talent and nationally recognised artists, offering something for everyone—from seasoned poetry lovers to curious first-timers.

Festivalgoers can expect a weekend of unforgettable performances as a diverse line-up of poets, rappers, and storytellers from across the UK take to the stage. More than just a showcase, the Parlour is rooted in community and connection, offering interactive workshops in poetry writing, freestyle techniques, and storytelling—designed to ignite creativity in participants of all ages and skill levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featured collaborators this year include Portsmouth's much-loved Pompey Poetry Party and Word of Mouth, alongside innovative creative organisations such as Waves Music Therapy and Creative Beatz. Together, they'll be joined by guest artists representing a wide spectrum of voices and cultural backgrounds, all contributing to a vibrant and inclusive celebration of spoken word artistry.

The Spoken Arts Parlour at Victorious Festival

"This is more than a stage," says curator Emma Alexandra. "It's a celebration of what makes our creative communities so powerful. I'm thrilled to be welcoming local groups and artists who use spoken arts not only to entertain, but to inspire, connect and uplift."

Running across the entire festival weekend, the Spoken Arts Parlour will offer a rich programme of scheduled performances, hands-on workshops, and open mic opportunities—creating a relaxed, welcoming space where creativity and community thrive side by side.

Whether you're drawn by the rhythm of the rhyme, the power of a story well told, or the chance to share your own voice, the Spoken Arts Parlour at Victorious Festival is a must-visit stop on your festival journey.

Event Details:Spoken Arts Parlour @ Victorious Festival

Southsea Common, PortsmouthFestival Weekend 2025

Access included with festival admission

For full line-up announcements and workshop schedules, visit the Victorious Festival website or follow their social channels.