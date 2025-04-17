Whiteley announces Easter weekend opening hours and fun for families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whiteley has confirmed its opening hours for the upcoming Easter bank holiday weekend and is inviting families to enjoy a packed programme of fun, food and entertainment throughout the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re planning a full family day out with rock climbing and fun in the new sandpit, looking to stock up on Easter treats, or fuelling up with ‘kids eat free’ offers at participating restaurants, there is something for everyone looking to make the most of the long weekend and beyond.

The centre’s opening hours across the Easter weekend will be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Friday (18th April) – 9am to 6pm

Easter Saturday (19th April) – 9am to 7pm

Easter Sunday (20th April) – Closed

Easter Monday (21st April) – 10:30am to 4:30pm

Whitley announces Easter opening hours and activities for families this weekend.

Opening hours at individual retailers and restaurants may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with specific venues ahead of their trip.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We know the Easter break is a much-needed time for families to relax, reconnect and make lasting memories. Whether you fancy climbing to new heights at Rock Up, catching the latest blockbuster at Cineworld or testing out the bigger and better giant sandpit, there’s something for everyone to enjoy all in one place at Whiteley this Easter.”

For those planning a trip to Whiteley this Saturday (19th April), the Easter Bunny and Sleepy Princess will be hosting a magical meet and greet, entertaining visitors with a sing-along of seasonal songs.

Whiteley also recently announced the re-opening of its much-loved sandpit just in time for Easter, with the refreshed space offering a brand-new decking area, accessibility ramp and a whole host of new toys to make sure all children can have even more fun outdoors during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, the centre is also offering a free Easter hunt every day until 21st April, with visitors able to pick up a clue sheet from Waterstones and head back to the store once they’ve solved the mystery for a special treat.

A number of Whiteley’s restaurants are also offering kids eat free deals this Easter, letting families fuel up for less after their action-packed day out:

Frankie & Benny’s – From now until 27th April, children can enjoy a delicious main, side, drink and dessert for free with the purchase of an adult main meal.

From now until 27th April, children can enjoy a delicious main, side, drink and dessert for free with the purchase of an adult main meal. Prezzo – Kids can also enjoy a free meal at Prezzo this Easter until 27th April with the purchase of an adult main, meaning there’s even more options for families to choose from!

– Kids can also enjoy a free meal at Prezzo this Easter until 27th April with the purchase of an adult main, meaning there’s even more options for families to choose from! Wildwood – Wildwood is also offering one kids’ meal for just £1 when purchased alongside an adult’s full price main until 20th April. The offer is available from Sunday to Thursday and comes with an Easter activity pack to keep children busy as they dine.

– Wildwood is also offering one kids’ meal for just £1 when purchased alongside an adult’s full price main until 20th April. The offer is available from Sunday to Thursday and comes with an Easter activity pack to keep children busy as they dine. Harvester – Children can also eat for just £1 at Harvester with the purchase of an adult main meal.

– Children can also eat for just £1 at Harvester with the purchase of an adult main meal. Dim T – Offering a delicious taste of Asia, Dim T is also letting kids eat for £1 this Easter from Sunday to Thursday with each adult main purchased.

Visitors are encouraged to check T&Cs with individual restaurants before they dine.

To plan your trip, check out the full list of stores, restaurants and events at https://www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk/