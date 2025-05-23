Whiteley announces half term family fun and May Bank Holiday opening hours

This May half term, Whiteley will be inviting families to experience a sprinkle of magic as two beloved fairy-tale characters, The Snow Queen and The Bubble Witch, will be bringing their charm and wonder to the centre.

Little princes and princesses will have the chance to meet these enchanting visitors as they roam the centre on Friday 30th May between 11am and 4pm, captivating guests of all ages with spellbinding stories, warm smiles, and fairy-tale flair.

The magic doesn’t stop there - both characters will also be taking to the main stage to dazzle audiences with a lively show filled with dancing, singing and interactive games.

This free event is open to all, with no need to book in advance, however it is advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

What’s more, a number of Whitley’s restaurants are also offering kids eat free deals this half term, letting families fuel up for less after their action-packed day out:

From 26th May to 1st June, children up to 12 years-old will receive a free three-course kids meal at Prezzo when purchased with one adult main, meaning Whiteley’s youngest visitors can sample delicious pastas and pizzas for less. Burger King – During the same period, kids can enjoy a Kind Jr Meal for free at Burger King with the purchase of a qualifying Adult Meal.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We’re so excited to welcome families to Whiteley over the May half term! Whether it’s meeting their favourite characters, climbing to new heights at Rock Up or fuelling up at one of our restaurants after a busy day’s adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy a fun-filled day out all in one place over the school holidays.”

Whiteley has also announced its opening hours for the late May Bank Holiday weekend:

Saturday 24th May – 9:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday 25th May – 10:30am to 4:30pm

Summer Bank Holiday (Monday 26th May) – 10:30am to 4:30pm

For more information or to plan your visit to Whiteley, visit: www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk