Woman who loses weight through menopause is launching a second slimming world group

Emma, a Slimming World Consultant based in Portsmouth, is celebrating the launch of her second weight loss support group— at the Portsmouth Rugby Club—after losing over four stone herself during menopause.

Her journey, marked by hormonal changes, emotional ups and downs, and the physical challenges many women face during midlife, is a testament to what’s possible with the right support. “Menopause made weight loss feel impossible,” Emma shares. “But Slimming World gave me a plan I could trust, and my group gave me the strength to keep going.”

Emma’s new group will meet every Tuesday at 7.00pm for those in need of a later group in Hilsea , offering a safe, supportive space for women and men of all ages —especially those navigating menopause and life —to feel empowered, understood, and inspired.

Her first group has already become a lifeline for many, known for its warmth, humour, and real-life results. With her husband by her side each week, Emma’s sessions are more than weigh-ins—they’re celebrations of resilience and community.

📍 Slimming World with Emma

Portsmouth Rugby Club, Norway Road, Hilsea

📆 Tuesdays from 9th September at 7.00 pm

🕠 Thursdays at 5:30pm & 7:00pm

📞 For more information or to join, contact Emma at 07359060521