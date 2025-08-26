Woman who loses weight through menopause is launching a second slimming world group
Her journey, marked by hormonal changes, emotional ups and downs, and the physical challenges many women face during midlife, is a testament to what’s possible with the right support. “Menopause made weight loss feel impossible,” Emma shares. “But Slimming World gave me a plan I could trust, and my group gave me the strength to keep going.”
Emma’s new group will meet every Tuesday at 7.00pm for those in need of a later group in Hilsea , offering a safe, supportive space for women and men of all ages —especially those navigating menopause and life —to feel empowered, understood, and inspired.
Her first group has already become a lifeline for many, known for its warmth, humour, and real-life results. With her husband by her side each week, Emma’s sessions are more than weigh-ins—they’re celebrations of resilience and community.
📍 Slimming World with Emma
Portsmouth Rugby Club, Norway Road, Hilsea
📆 Tuesdays from 9th September at 7.00 pm
🕠 Thursdays at 5:30pm & 7:00pm
📞 For more information or to join, contact Emma at 07359060521