World-class dance experts announced for Elite Dance Industry Week

Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s program, running from 4 – 8 August 2025, offers an even more dynamic line-up. Attendees can look forward to immersive experiences, intensive workshops, engaging masterclasses, and a wide range of unique opportunities designed specifically for aspiring young dancers.

Participants will get unparalleled access to train on New Theatre Royal’s main stage and fully equipped mirrored dance studios. Workshops will cover a range of disciplines including ballet, contemporary and jazz as well as insights into audition techniques and advanced career guidance. Designed for intermediate to advanced dancers aged 10–18, this event offers a robust platform to hone skills and explore future pathways within performing arts.

This Year’s Featured Workshop Leaders

The 2025 Elite Dance Week boasts an incredible group of industry professionals, including experienced performers straight from the West End stage and beyond. Confirmed workshop leaders are:

Jenny Legg

Leading the 9 to 5 and Wonka workshops, Jenny was an accomplished member of the Wonka Feature Film Core Choreography Team and has performed in West End productions, including 42nd Street and 9 to 5.

Mervin Noronha

Hosting the Mean Girls Masterclass, Mervin brings his expertise from performing in the West Endproduction of Mean Girls. He is also a graduate of one of the UK’s finest performing arts colleges, Urdang Academy. His theatre, film and television credits include Greatest Days and What’s Love Got To Do With it?

Matt Walker

Matt will be leading the Commercial Masterclass. He is an award-winning international choreographer and movement Director and brings with him a wealth of experience with performance credits including XFactor, The Brit Awards, One Direction, Mariah Carey, Magic Mike, Cheryl, Cannes Film Festival and many more.

Sinead Long

Leading the Hamilton Masterclass, Sinead is a seasoned performer with roles in West End productions of Hamilton, Sylvia, and Chess. Aside from Sinead's successful performing career, she is also an established vocal coach. Her students have gained places at esteemed performing arts colleges such as Performers and Addict.

Additional workshops during Elite Dance Week 2025 will include a Ballet Technique and Rep Masterclass with Jack Pallister, an Acro Masterclass with Liam Swattridge, and a Lyrical Masterclass with Natalie Relf.

Experience Beyond Dance

Elite Dance Industry Week 2025 goes beyond technical training, participants will take part in singing lessons, mindful movement workshops, and enjoy the week’s highlight – a final showcase on New Theatre Royal’s main stage in front of friends and family. Alongside incredible memories, dancers will receive professional portraits perfect for their portfolios.

Audition Information

Be part of something extraordinary at Elite Dance Industry Week 2025!

Interested dancers still have the opportunity to secure their place in this highly sought-after program with video auditions. Submit a solo or rehearsal video to [email protected]. Dancers must be aged 10–18 (age as of 4 August 2025).

For more information on the event or to register for auditions, visit New Theatre Royal.

