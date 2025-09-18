Wrestling show to lay the smackdown on Portsmouth

Local wrestling promotion Venom Championship Wrestling returns to Portsmouth on October 11th for another evening of incredible family friendly entertainment.

The show will take place at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre and will also aim to support Guide Dogs.

Fans can expect to see stars including Noah James, Champion Ash Slade, James Cena and many more. And for the first time ever at Venom, there will be a ladder match where the first wrestler to grab the prize will win a title opportunity.

Other matches include an open challenge for the tag team championships from current tag champions Fur and Fury and Ash Slade will defend his world title against three other stars in a fatal four way match.

Wrestler Noah Hames delivering a knee drop.

Over the past two and half years, Venom Championship Wrestling has continued to hold hugely popular shows in Portsmouth whilst continuing to raise money for charity.

Wrestler Jensen Theory, who also co-owns the promotion said that he Venom has gained a great following over the past few years and says that families always enjoy the show and even if you aren't a fan of wrestling to come along'

Theory also acknowledged that wrestling has become so popular in the UK and the indie scene is thriving and building stars for the future. If you love the stuff on TV, you'll enjoy indie wrestling too'.

The show takes place on October 11th 2025 and tickets are available at a discounted price at 11.10.25- Venom presents Pursuit for Glory | VENOM CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING or available on the day.