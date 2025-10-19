Wrestling suplexes into St Mary’s Church, Fratton

St Mary’s Suplex logo

For the first time, St Mary’s Suplex Wrestling grapples its way into St Mary’s Church, Portsmouth.

🎤 Suplexes for a Cause: St Mary’s Suplex Wrestling Show Slams into Portsmouth this October

Wrestling fans, mark your calendars! On Friday 24th October at 7pm, the historic St Mary’s Church in Portsmouth will transform into a battleground of body slams and high-flying action for the St Mary’s Suplex Wrestling Show — a one-night-only spectacle raising funds for the Music Foundation.

This unique event brings together top UK wrestling talent and local heroes from various promotions for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Expect to see fan favourites like the powerhouse Bullit, the charismatic Archie Cole, and multi-talented author and wrestling personality Ross Owen Williams, among others.

But this isn’t just about the action in the ring — it’s about making a difference. The St Mary’s Suplex Wrestling Show is built on a mission: to raise funds through entertainment, unite communities, and support a cause that resonates. All proceeds will go directly to the Music Foundation, helping to nurture musical talent and provide opportunities for young artists.

“We’re not here to compete with other wrestling organisations,” says the event team. “Instead, we aim to complement the local scene by offering fans more chances to enjoy live wrestling in a fun, inclusive environment.”

Whether you're a lifelong wrestling fan or just looking for a night of thrilling entertainment for a good cause, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

🎟️ Tickets available at the door and online at https://buytickets.at/stmaryssuplex/1839750.

📍 Location: St Mary’s Church, Portsmouth

🕖 Time: Friday 24th October, 7pm

🎶 All proceeds benefit the Music Foundation