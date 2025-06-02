Young fans of Hey Duggee can meet their favourite big friendly dog at The Watercress Line
Children can say hello and have their photo taken with Duggee at set times throughout the day at Ropley Station – and come along dressed as their favourite Hey Duggee character, if they wish!
Hey Duggee Meet & Greet is a great family day out, with unlimited travel on the heritage railway’s steam trains through glorious Hampshire countryside between Alresford and Alton, stopping off at Ropley for the Duggee Meet and Greet.
Fun-filled activities also include Hey Duggee colouring sheets; outdoor games in the picnic area; badge-making workshops and the Young Engineers activity trail. Youngsters can let off steam in the locomotive playground; get on board the miniature railway and explore the Carriage workshop and Engineering viewing galleries.
Refreshments will be available from the West Country Buffet at Alresford and T-Junction at Ropley and Alton Kiosk, and the railway’s gift shops will be open for a memento of the day.
The Watercress Line’s CEO, Rebecca Dalley, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Duggee to the railway. He’s such a well-loved TV character, and we know our younger visitors - and their families - will be thrilled to meet him.
“This special appearance will keep everyone entertained, and with the added magic of steam train travel, it’s a brilliant way to enjoy the day together and create great memories.”
Don’t miss out on meeting Duggee – book your tickets in advance: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/hey-duggee-meet-greet