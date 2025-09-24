New Southsea landlady “absolutely thrilled” to be taking over “much loved” pub

A new Southsea landlady is “absolutely thrilled” to be taking over a “much loved” pub with “brilliant plans” in place.

Kate Thatcher, the new licensee of the Apsley House in Auckland Road West, cannot wait to open the doors to the traditional “back street boozer” on Friday October 3. The pub will feature a “new look” with plans in place for live music, DJs and a new menu.

Kate, who has taken over from Debbie Wilson and partner Jamie, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking over the Apsley House. It’s a fantastic pub at the heart of the community, and I can’t wait to meet all of our neighbours and regulars in the weeks ahead.

“We’ve already got some brilliant plans in place for the opening weekend taking place from October 3 to 5, including live music and DJs, whilst also showing off our new look. In November, we’ll be launching our food offering which will include a delicious roast, as well as more live music which I hope will give everyone the perfect reason to come along, see the pub and celebrate this new chapter with us.

“Looking further ahead, I’m really eager to build on what makes the Apsley House special. We’ll be putting together a busy calendar of events – everything from charity fundraisers to live music and seasonal celebrations – so there will always be something for people to enjoy. For me, it’s about creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome."

A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new licensee, Kate Thatcher, to the Apsley House in Southsea. Kate brings a fantastic vision for the pub and a real passion for the community, which we’re confident will secure a bright future for this much-loved local. We wish her and the team every success and look forward to supporting them on their journey.”

Kate becomes the third landlord in under two years following the departure of Debbie and Jamie who took over from long-standing landlords Paul and Claire Wicks. They served their final pint in November 2023 after running the pub for 24 years - leaving punters “gutted”. The pub then underwent a “huge refurbishment” under Debbie and Jamie’s stewardship.

The pub was thought to have been founded in 1850 and over the years was regularly used by sailors and servicemen. It narrowly avoided being bombed during the Second World War as houses a stone’s throw away were turned to rubble. It is thought to be haunted with former landlord Debbie revealing how her bottom was pinched by a ghost and a drip tray was thrown across the bar.