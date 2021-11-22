10 new Kickstart roles created at umbrella services firm Liquid Friday in Port Solent as business grows

Liquid Friday has taken on 10 new staff

Liquid Friday, an umbrella services company that acts as an employer for contractors working on fixed-term contracts, has partnered with local Jobcentres to take on 10 new team members via the government’s Kickstart scheme.

And it is on the look out for six new members of staff as it continues to expand.

Joe Taffurelli, head of group operations, said: ‘I am so proud of how the business has been able to welcome so many new team members over the last eight weeks.

‘Sharing our success with as many people as possible in Portsmouth is an important aim of the business and creating rewarding, fun and skilled jobs for young people is a priority.

‘Welcoming 10 new team members was a real challenge but one my management team and I have enjoyed, and we aren’t stopping there. We have recently created a further six new roles which we hope to fill over the coming weeks.’

He said the Kickstart scheme has been a ‘real success story’ at Liquid Friday, giving the business access to a fantastic pool of candidates.

The government launched the Kickstart scheme earlier this year in a bid to tackle rising youth unemployment. It pays employers to take on young people who are on Universal Credit for six month placements for up to 25-hours per week.

Joe added: ‘We are more than happy that so many of those we met at recent events have chosen to make their home at Liquid Friday.

‘The government’s recent announcement to extend the kickstart scheme is welcome news as businesses across the country recover and create more opportunities for those aged 16 to 24.’

Joe said the firm, which started in 2006, was proud to call Portsmouth its home for the past 10 years.