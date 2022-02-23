100 new homes could be built on Havant and South Downs College's land

An artist's impression of plans for the Havant and South Downs College site, Crookhorn

The plan is for the Crookhorn campus – what was originally South Downs College – and would take up land on the south side that has been used as a car park, as well as buildings that were used for A-level courses before A-levels were moved to the Havant campus.

Money from the sale of the land will be reinvested into the Crookhorn campus, which is now focused on vocational and technical courses and professional training.

The developer, Places for People, says that all the homes, which will range from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom homes, will be classed as affordable housing.

Places for People’s managing director for the south West Greg Hilton explained: ‘We are very much looking forward to consulting with the community and working with local people to evolve a proposed development which will create more new homes for the area.

‘We are delighted to be collaborating with the college, applying the experience that we have gathered from our work across the rest of the country.’

The consultation will be held virtually until March 10. A newsletter will be sent out in the neighbouring area, a website has been set up and an online consultation event on Zoom will take place on Thursday, March 3 at 5.30pm.

Mr Hilton said: ‘We hope to hear the opinions of local people to ensure our final plans will deliver a range of affordable homes for all. Our experienced team will be available throughout the consultation period to meet with people in the local community and answer any questions in the coming weeks.’

A spokesman for HSDC said: ‘We have sold the land to the south of our South Downs Campus in order to invest further in creating world-class facilities for teaching and learning, and to support the need for affordable local housing. We look forward to seeing how the consultation progresses.’

A detailed planning application will be submitted in the spring.