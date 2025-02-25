100 not out for podcast welcoming former England Cricket team advisor

Portsmouth-based business coaching firm ActionCOACH is celebrating after reaching 100 episodes of their podcast, The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast.

The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast has reached a major milestone – its 100th episode. To mark the occasion, host and ActionCOACH’s UK Performance Director, James Vincent, welcomes Jamil Qureshi, a world-renowned high-performance coach who has worked with elite athletes, business leaders and teams.

And if you’ve not caught up with the popular podcast yet, ActionCOACH’s global founder, Brad Sugars shares his favourite episodes from the podcast so far. Celebrating the extraordinary stories and advice listeners can learn from the previous 100 episodes, you can choose to start from #1 or go straight to his highlights.

Unlocking peak performance

Host of the podcast, James Vincent

In this milestone 100th episode, Jamil Qureshi shares his incredible life story – from hitting rock bottom and being homeless in his mid-30s to coaching some of the world’s top performers. His story is testament to the power of mindset, resilience and following one’s own passion.

“I realised that success isn’t about resources; it’s about resourcefulness,” said Jamil. “The moment I stopped chasing security and started focusing on what truly motivated me, everything changed.”

Now a leading expert in high performance, Jamil has coached world no.1 golfers, Premier League footballers, Formula 1 drivers and the England cricket team. His expertise also extends to the boardroom, where he has worked with global brands like Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard and Emirates Airlines to develop leadership and performance strategies.

“The biggest barrier to success isn’t talent or intelligence – it’s self-doubt. If we change the way we think, we change the results we get – I genuinely believe everyone can be better,” explained Jamil. In this episode of The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast, Jamil shares powerful insights into breaking mental barriers, unlocking potential and why the key to success starts in the mind.

Jamil Qureshi, guest of episode 100.

Celebrating a century of episodes

For host James Vincent, Jamil’s story exemplifies the purpose of the podcast: “Reaching 100 episodes is a huge achievement, and Jamil was the perfect guest to mark the occasion. His journey – from struggling to finding success at the highest level – perfectly embodies what this podcast is all about.

“The way he breaks down mindset, resilience and performance will strike a chord not only with business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs but also as a really important technique to use in everyday life.”

Reflecting on the podcast’s journey so far, James believes, “It’s been an incredible experience meeting so many inspirational people and having real, meaningful conversations that deliver great advice for our listeners. Every guest has brought something unique to the table – I’m so proud of the impact this podcast has had.”

ActionCOACH’s global founder Brad Sugars also highlights some of the most impactful conversations from the podcast’s back catalogue – episodes filled with game-changing insights and practical strategies for business success. “There have been so many fantastic episodes, but a couple really stand out for me…

Steve Pailthorpe – Episode #31

“Steve’s episode was a real eye-opener. These mistakes are killing your business – I mean, that title alone tells you everything you need to know! Steve is a marketing guru – his advice is super practical, easy to implement and leads to results. He gives you the tools and techniques to generate 100 leads in 90 days – now this one is a must-listen.”

Listen here: Steve Pailthorpe – Episode#31

Frank Dick – Episode #11

“It’s hard to skip past a guy with Frank’s track record. The way he tells stories, the insights he shares – it’s like he’s igniting a fire inside you. Are you ready to win? isn’t just the title of the episode; it’s a challenge. He helps you unlock your untapped potential and pushes you towards your biggest goals – you can’t help but feel empowered after listening to this one.”

Check it out here: Frank Dick – Episode #11

Join us in celebrating the 100th episode of The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast! To hear more inspiring stories like Jamil’s, while gaining a whole host of valuable insights into business growth, tune in to discover expert advice to fuel success.